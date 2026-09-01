Tropical Storm Edouard nears Texas with hurricane watches in effect

The Brief Tropical Storm Edouard tracks toward southeastern Texas with hurricane watches posted for parts of Texas and Louisiana. The compact storm could pack maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, bringing rapid intensity changes right up to landfall. Heavy rain poses the greatest threat, with widespread totals of 3 to 6 inches and isolated areas hitting up to 9 inches. While Edouard could briefly pack a punch, the system is expected to be relatively short-lived after moving inland.



Tropical Storm Edouard remained a minimal tropical storm early Tuesday as it moved toward the Texas coast, with hurricane watches in effect for parts of Texas and Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Edouard Texas path

What we know:

The storm is expected to make landfall in southeastern Texas later Tuesday, but FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says its intensity could fluctuate significantly before reaching the coast.

The storm's track is becoming increasingly clear, with Edouard expected to move into southeastern Texas later Tuesday.

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Hurricane watches have been issued for portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts as the storm approaches.

The latest forecast calls for Edouard to have maximum sustained winds of about 65 mph at landfall.

Compact storm intensity shifts

Dig deeper:

While Edouard is expected to remain relatively small, its compact size could make its intensity more difficult to predict.

Small tropical systems with tight centers can experience rapid changes in strength, meaning Edouard could strengthen quickly before weakening just as quickly.

Forecasters will continue monitoring the storm as it approaches the coast.

Heavy rain and flooding impact

Why you should care:

Despite the possibility of changes in intensity, rainfall is expected to be Edouard's biggest impact.

The storm could produce 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated totals approaching 9 inches.

While Edouard could briefly pack a punch, the system is expected to be relatively short-lived after moving inland.