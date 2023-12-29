Florida sees surges in COVID-19, respiratory illnesses through the winter

The amount of COVID-19 cases in Florida doubled compared to the month before, according to recent data from the Florida Department of Health.

When the holidays come around, it seems like people all around us are sick.

"We usually do see more respiratory illnesses through the winter. There are some elements that contribute to that," Dr. Amber Stephens, a family medicine physician for Optum Medical Group, said. "You have the cycling of viruses around the Earth because things travel around the planet."

"We have a lot more going on, people have end-of-the-year deadlines, we’ve got the holidays, the families are all together, we’ve got traveling, so you create sort of this perfect environment where people can share and have less resistance to things they normally would potentially not get," Dr. Stephens said.

Dr. Stephens says she has seen an influx of patients coming in with the flu, COVID, or both at the same time.

"I’m seeing more of that flu, COVID; I haven’t seen any RSV yet this year. We do have a long RSV season in Florida, so it can go all the way from September until June, so we could see that happen a little later in the year," Dr. Stephens said.

The Florida Department of Health also says flu cases are sending thousands of Floridians to the hospital, predominantly among people 65 and older.

To stay healthy this time of year, doctors recommend staying up to date on vaccines, and always wash your hands, especially when traveling.