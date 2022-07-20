Florida sending $450 check per child to 59,000 families across state

article

If you received a $450 check in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis, it may not be a scam.

A record state budget signed earlier this year by the Florida governor also included millions of dollars to provide one-time payments to families with children, including foster families. During Friday's visit to Tampa, Casey DeSantis said foster families, adoptive families, and single mothers are eligible for the checks.

According to a press release, $35.5 million of the state budget was allocated to issue a one-time payment of $450 per child for nearly 59,000 Florida families. However, it's unclear what other requirements must be met to receive the check.

READ: Scammers send fake government checks to Pasco County residents, investigators say

Tuesday, the governor's spokesperson shared a photo of the letter that comes with the check, saying, "These letters are real."

The letter in the image reads:

"As a father of three young children, I know that getting ready for a new school year can be both exciting and stressful. To offset the costs of rising inflation, especially with a new school year approaching, the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care. This one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to fueling at the pump. I also want to make sure you are aware of our state's 'Back-to-School' sales-tax holiday, which will take place from July 25 to August 7, to help you get the supplies you need to prepare for the upcoming school year. Supplies that will be tax-free during this time include clothing, bags, computers, shoes and other school supplies.

Please accept this payment as a form of gratitude and acknowledgment for all that you do to help nurture Florida's future. God bless you, and God bless the great state of Florida."