Florida sheriff's office hands out free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
EAGLE LAKE, Fla. - A sheriff’s office handed out free turkeys to residents ahead of Thanksgiving for the eighth year in a row in central Florida on Saturday, November 22.
Footage released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows Sheriff Grady Judd handing out turkeys outside of Lake Region High School in Eagle Lake, Florida, on Saturday.
Judd could be seen greeting a resident and placing a turkey in the backseat of her vehicle.
