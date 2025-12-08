City of Tampa calls for developers to submit proposals for police headquarters sale

The Brief Tampa will seek proposals for its downtown police headquarters along N Franklin Street. The 10-story downtown building has a minimum price tag of $36 million. Tampa City Council members are questioning how the city can afford to relocate its police department.



As Downtown Tampa evolves, the city could soon sell its aging police headquarters. The starting bid for the historic site comes with a minimum price tag of $36 million.

The sale would kick-start the process of relocating the Tampa Police Department into a new facility.

What we know:

City leaders say the 10-story structure, nicknamed "Big Blue," has been showing its age for years.

Scaffolding surrounds the front exterior of the building, as many maintenance concerns continue.

Longtime Tampa City Councilmember Charlie Miranda says the police headquarters is past its prime.

"The building is in need of repairs," he said. "The building is at least fifty or sixty-years-old and the maintenance is not in great shape."

Councilmember Miranda also emphasized the property’s prime location.

"The location is prime, right across the street from a beautiful park," he said. "It’s in the center of downtown Tampa, where land is sold by the inch."

The backstory:

During a Tampa City Council meeting on Thursday, some local leaders voiced their surprise about this sale. Raising questions and concerns about how the city could afford to relocate its Police Department.

Councilmember Miranda questions whether this sale would benefit taxpayers.

"First of all, you got to replace where the police are at," he said. "What is that going to cost? Is it equal to, less than or greater than the amount you’re selling the building for?"

District 7 City Councilmember Luis Viera believes Tampa should consider restoring the 1962 building. Pointing out other priorities competing for city funds.

"I would really like to see whether we can rehab that building," he said. "Instead of going and spending a lot of money that could be put to good use to hiring more police officers."

The city’s request for proposals states that the buyer must handle demolition, rezoning, surveying and all additional redevelopment costs. The purchaser must also lease the building back to the city for one year while police operations are relocated.

Which is why Councilmember Viera suggested exploring a move to the City Center at Hanna Avenue.

"We have Hannah in East Tampa," he concluded.

"What steps have been taken to potentially have all or part of the Tampa Police Department there? Is that something that’s feasible?"

What's next:

Several city council members plan to tour the police headquarters on Friday.

The hope is to evaluate its aging infrastructure and determine whether repairs or relocation make more sense.

The request for proposals' states they want to close no later than January 31.