Theme announced for 2024 Florida Strawberry Festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival announced the theme for its 2024 event; its going "Out of This World."

"The sky's the limit," Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson said. "Our board of directors, staff and maintenance crew have been hard at work this summer planning and preparing an ‘out of this world’ experience for our guests."

The festival is preparing for its 89th annual event in Plant City; a new theme is presented each year for patrons to get a glimpse of the experience they will have at the 11-day event.

"The festival's atmosphere is like no other," Robinson said. "Seeing families gather, volunteers serving, and the Plant City community coming together year after year is extraordinary."

Each year, more than 600,000 visitors enjoy the festival's entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce, and its strawberry shortcake, according to organizers.

The 2024 festival will take place from February 29 to March 10 in Plant City. For more information on attending, click here.