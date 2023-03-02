Strawberry Festival kicks off Thursday in Plant City

article

Pass the cream and get the dipping chocolate ready, the Florida Strawberry Festival opens Thursday in Plant City.

The beloved annual event offers live entertainment, attractions and sweet treats featuring strawberries.

This year’s Strawberry Festival theme is ‘We have a winner’, which is in honor of strawberry shortcake becoming the state dessert of Florida.

The 88th annual festival is open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. through March 12.

Admission for guests 13 and older is $10. Children ages 6-12 are $5. Kids 5 and under are free.

The event typically draws over 500,000 people across 11 days.

There are a total of 24 performers for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival.

Tickets can be purchased at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, over the phone at 813-754-1996, or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.

The full lineup is:

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra @ 10:30 a.m. (free with paid gate admission)

The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin' Tour @ 3:30 p.m.

Walker Hayes @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2023

Willie Nelson @ 3:30 p.m.

Halestorm @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Sara Evans @ 3:30 p.m.

Ludacris @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2023

The Gatlin Brothers @ 3:30 p.m.

Chris Young @ 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6, 2023

Neal McCoy @ 3:30 p.m.

Josh Turner @ 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw @ 3:30 p.m.

CeCe Winans @ 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Tanya Tucker @ 3:30 p.m.

The Pointer Sisters @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets @ 10:30 a.m.

Tommy James & The Shondells @ 3:30 p.m.

For King & Country @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10, 2023

Wayne Newton @ 3:30 p.m.

Train @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Sawyer Brown @ 3:30 p.m.

Keith Sweat @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2023