Strawberry Festival kicks off Thursday in Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Pass the cream and get the dipping chocolate ready, the Florida Strawberry Festival opens Thursday in Plant City.
The beloved annual event offers live entertainment, attractions and sweet treats featuring strawberries.
This year’s Strawberry Festival theme is ‘We have a winner’, which is in honor of strawberry shortcake becoming the state dessert of Florida.
The 88th annual festival is open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. through March 12.
Admission for guests 13 and older is $10. Children ages 6-12 are $5. Kids 5 and under are free.
The event typically draws over 500,000 people across 11 days.
There are a total of 24 performers for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival.
Tickets can be purchased at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, over the phone at 813-754-1996, or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.
The full lineup is:
Thursday, March 2, 2023
- Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra @ 10:30 a.m. (free with paid gate admission)
- The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin' Tour @ 3:30 p.m.
- Walker Hayes @ 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3, 2023
- Willie Nelson @ 3:30 p.m.
- Halestorm @ 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4, 2023
- Sara Evans @ 3:30 p.m.
- Ludacris @ 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5, 2023
- The Gatlin Brothers @ 3:30 p.m.
- Chris Young @ 7:30 p.m.
Monday, March 6, 2023
- Neal McCoy @ 3:30 p.m.
- Josh Turner @ 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
- Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw @ 3:30 p.m.
- CeCe Winans @ 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
- Tanya Tucker @ 3:30 p.m.
- The Pointer Sisters @ 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9, 2023
- Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets @ 10:30 a.m.
- Tommy James & The Shondells @ 3:30 p.m.
- For King & Country @ 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 10, 2023
- Wayne Newton @ 3:30 p.m.
- Train @ 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 11, 2023
- Sawyer Brown @ 3:30 p.m.
- Keith Sweat @ 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 12, 2023
- Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown @ 3:30 p.m.
- Lynyrd Skynyrd @ 7:30 p.m.