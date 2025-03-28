Florida ‘super speeders’ may face stiffer penalties

The Brief Florida drivers going more than 50 mph over the speed limit or driving 100 mph or more could soon face tougher penalties. Under House Bill 351, super speeders’ could be sentenced to 90 days in jail or a fine of $500, or both for the first offense. If the bill is passed and the governor signs it into law, it will go into effect July 1.



Florida lawmakers want to pump the brakes on drivers exceeding the speed limit.

A new bill looks to increase the penalties for so-called super speeders. House Bill 351 defines super speeders as anyone driving 50 mph or more over the speed limit or driving 100 mph. Representative Susan Plasencia introduced the bill.

Why you should care:

The first offense could land you in jail for up to 90 days, or a fine of $500, or both. The second time, you could go to jail for up to six months, pay a fine of at least $5,000, or face both jail time and the fine.

You’ll also get your license suspended for one year.

READ: Accused driver offered plea deal for DUI crash that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist

In Orange County in January, deputies cited 101 drivers for going 100 miles per hour or more. In January of last year, they cited 29. Orange County Sheriff John Mina is a big supporter of the bill and says one of his priorities this year is to push for a law to increase penalties for super speeders.

What they're saying:

"We put these signs out all the time that say, ‘Hey, you know, drive like your kids live here,’" Sheriff Mina said. "And if you’re going that fast in a residential area, that's what I as a parent and that's where most residents are concerned, you know, you're going to hit a kid. You're going to hit a dog. You're going to you're going to kill somewhere," Sheriff Mina said.

What's next:

The bill is currently in the Criminal Justice Subcommittee. If the bill is passed and the governor signs it into law, it will go into effect July 1.

The Source: This story was written with information gathered by FOX 13's Kailey Tracy.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: