Accused driver offered plea deal for DUI crash that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist

A man is charged with DUI manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed a 19-year-old last year.

The backstory:

Caleb Green was arrested after a crash in January 2024 at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Bloomingdale Avenue in Riverview. Jeremiah Stone, 19, was killed in the crash while he was riding his motorcycle.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Green ran a red light and crashed into Stone at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Bloomingdale Avenue. FHP said two other cars were involved in the crash, but those drivers and passengers suffered minor injuries.

Pictured: Jeremiah Stone.

Big picture view:

On Thursday, Hillsborough County state prosecutors told a judge that they had offered Green a plea deal for around 13 years in prison.

"The state presented the defense with a new offer yesterday, which includes adding three charges," the prosecutor said.

What they're saying:

Jeremiah's father was at the court hearing on Thursday.

"I'm happy the state decided to get some more charges on Caleb Green and up the possibility of his punishment," Jeremiah's father, Josh Stone, said. "I'm pleased that happened."

The other side:

Green's defense attorney asked the judge for some time to discuss this offer.

"The three charges significantly increase Mr. Green's exposure," Green's attorney said.

Josh said no amount of time would bring his son back.

Pictured: Caleb Green.

"Very upsetting," Stone said. "Just the feeling that they can put some kind of number like that on somebody's life. It's very disheartening."

"We've had a ton of support, a ton of family and friends that all love Jeremiah and will do anything to support him or his family," Stone said. "I wish that no other parent, family has to go through this."

What's next:

The judge decided to give the defense time to review the plea offer from the state. A new court date was set for May.

