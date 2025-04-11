Florida teenager arrested for bringing knife to school

The Brief A teenager was arrested on Friday for bringing a knife to Shields Middle School, HCSO says. Deputies say the principal of the school found the knife in the student's backpack using an anonymous tip. HCSO said the knife measured over three inches.



A 13-year-old Ruskin teenager is facing charges after bringing a knife to school on Friday, say Hillsborough County deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the principal of Shields Middle School found the knife in the student's backpack after conducting an administrative search.

Deputies say the knife, found in the student's backpack, was a fixed-blade measuring three and one-fourth inches.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says the teenager was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

An anonymous tip reportedly prompted the search.

FOX 13 is withholding the name of the teenager due to his age.

HCSO says they are investigating and will provide updates if they become available.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

