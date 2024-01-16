Expand / Collapse search

Florida teens caught 'egging' homes, vehicles avoid criminal charges with fitting punishment: WCSO

Teens accused of egging homes and cars participated in an all-day car wash to avoid criminal charges.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida sheriff came up with a punishment that fit the crime after deputies say six teenage boys were caught egging homes and cars in a panhandle neighborhood. 

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a few weeks ago, six teens got themselves in a sticky situation after buying a dozen eggs. 

Investigators say the boys used the eggs as projectiles to decorate houses and cars. 

Deputies tracked the teens down and authorities came up with a punishment that matched the crime, according to WSCO. 

Instead of facing criminal charges, WCSO says the teens had to take part in an all-day car wash, reporting for duty alongside their parents at 6:30 a.m. 

Deputies say the teens washed the victim’s cars, patrol cars, fire trucks and any other vehicle that stopped by for free. 

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office stated, "While we strongly believe in solving crime, we also believe in solving problems. We’re here if you need us."