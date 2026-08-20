Florida troopers arrest thousands across the state under super speeder law

The Brief Florida Highway Patrol troopers have arrested more than 4,800 speeders statewide since the state's super speeder law took effect in July 2025. The law targets drivers caught going at least 100 miles per hour, regardless of the posted speed limit or time of day. Two Clearwater drivers were arrested this week after troopers say they were caught traveling 120 mph and 107 mph.



A Clearwater man driving 120 mph and another driver caught at 107 mph face criminal charges under Florida's super speeder law.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they maintain a zero-tolerance policy for drivers moving in triple digits.

Florida high speed arrests

What we know:

This week, a Clearwater man was accused of driving 120 miles per hour near the I-275 and I-4 interchange around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers also allege he was driving under the influence.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Another Clearwater driver was arrested Thursday and accused of traveling 107 miles per hour on the Bayside Bridge. Investigators say the driver told them he was speeding because he was late for work.

Statewide crackdown

Dig deeper:

During a recent enforcement operation in Jacksonville this week, troopers arrested eight drivers accused of traveling at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

A few days earlier in DeSoto County, deputies say a man was clocked traveling 110 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone.

According to deputies, the man said he was speeding because he was trying to catch his cheating girlfriend.

Driver arrest data

By the numbers:

More than 4,800 drivers have been arrested statewide under the super speeder law since July 2025.

The statute applies anywhere in Florida when speeds hit 100 mph, regardless of the time or posted speed limit.

Dangerous interstate driving risks

What they're saying:

FHP says drivers traveling at triple-digit speeds have significantly less time to react to unexpected situations on the road.

"When you're traveling triple digits on the interstate, you definitely know you're moving quicker than everyone else, simply because you're passing everyone else. You're watching those roadway signs flutter by you, and you're not even able to read them. The mile marker signs all of a sudden came much quicker. And the inability to make any type of defensive move, if something were to happen, it obviously will endanger everyone in or around you moving that quickly. Speed limits are there for a reason: your safety, my safety, and everyone else's," said Trooper Kenn Watson.

According to Watson, in Southwest Florida operations targeting super speeders , law enforcement typically catches up to a half-dozen drivers traveling at least 100 mph, which he says is a "ridiculous number."