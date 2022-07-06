Florida troopers: Expect post-holiday traffic patrols through weekend

article

If you happen to see extra state troopers patrolling Florida roads this week, don’t be alarmed. Florida Highway Patrol says it is continuing its increased safety efforts well into the mid-week as more than 2.3 million residents return home from Independence Day vacations.

According to the agency, FHP is focusing on drivers who are speeding, aggressive, or show signs of impairment from drugs or alcohol during one of the summer’s busiest travel weeks.

"Plan ahead on your trip, to see what your realistic expectation of time and travel is," said Lt. Jim Beauford with Florida Highway Patrol. "When you are looking at your destination, plan ahead for how long you think it will take you to stop and get food along the way or stop and get gas."

Beauford is also reminding drivers to get plenty of rest and check their vehicle maintenance before traveling long distances.

FHP teamed up with Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office for an overnight DUI saturation operation on July 4, conducting 82 traffic stops within 12 hours. The operation led to 8 citations, 74 warnings, and one DUI arrest. The three-day weekend produced a total of 288 traffic stops, 14 citations, 274 warnings, 22 DUI arrests, and five other arrests.

A recent report from FHP showed more than 66,000 crashes in 2021 during the months of June and July. More than 2,600 injuries and 568 deaths resulted from those crashes. Additionally, there were 40,000 more speeding tickets issued during June and July 2021 than during the same timeframe in 2020.

Some additional tips from FHP as you plan your trip home from the holiday: