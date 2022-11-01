Florida troopers investigating deadly I-4 crash in Tampa involving semi-truck

article

At least one person is dead following a traffic crash that occurred early Tuesday morning along a major highway in Tampa.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the deadly crash occurred around 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near the Interstate 75 interchange.

Only the outside westbound lane is open.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. A semi-truck was involved and overturned following the collision.

The view from FDOT cameras shows traffic is building. There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.