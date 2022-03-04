Florida troopers seek information after finding vehicle with bullet holes along I-75 in Fort Myers

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an incident that led them to a vehicle with bullet holes.

On Friday around 7:25 a.m., troopers responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 128 in Fort Myers. When they, troopers said they found a 2021 Toyota, disabled in the inside emergency paved shoulder. The driver was a 29-year-old man from Miami.

Troopers said the Toyota had two bullet holes, one in the hood and one in the right rear door. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators said the suspected shooter was described as a Black man driving a black newer-model Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 239-344-1730.