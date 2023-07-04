Florida veterans reflect on meaning of Independence Day

From parades, to BBQ's, to fireworks shows, people all over gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July in their own way.

The day is a time to celebrate and honor our independence. Veterans say they enjoy seeing the celebrations and hope people take time to reflect on everything the holiday means.

"I think most veterans, at least the ones that I know and have experienced service either in wartime or non, appreciate that aspect of what the Fourth of July really means. And it is a time to celebrate, and we should do that," Ret. Col. Gary Clark said.

Clark served in multiple worldwide assignments, including during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm.

"It's a sacred honor to be able to follow in the footsteps of those who are willing to sacrifice everything for those ideals," Clark said.

He’s now the chair of the Polk County Veteran’s Council. It’s one of several organizations across the state that work to support those who have served and continue to do so.

Wounded Veterans Relief Fund helps veterans navigate their transition to civilian life. This Fourth of July holiday, they held a Dive for Freedom in a night of celebration to support veterans.

Those who work as part of the veteran-led non-profit say it’s a good feeling to see all the patriotic celebrations.

"So, seeing people celebrate, the reason why we fought for our country is really a phenomenal thing. And, you know, you see the kids running around, you smell the burgers, you know, in the air. And then late at night you start seeing all those fireworks and it kind of gives you that proud American moment," said Chelsea Crowley, a USMC Veteran with Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

Veterans needing support can call 1-844-MyFLVet 24/7 to connect to help and community resources.