Florida Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

The federal government announced that Walmart and Sam’s Club will join the vaccination effort here in Florida and will begin receiving doses of the coronavirus vaccine late next week.

The Sunshine State is one of 22 states that will receive federal allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine and it will be provided at select pharmacies. A list of locations have not been announced and officials have not said how many doses each pharmacy will receive.

"Walmart is proud to be selected by both CDC and state governments based on a number of factors, including our ability to reach specific populations that are at risk of experiencing severe illness from COVID-19," according to a statement. "Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart."

When those pharmacies do receive the vaccine, eligible customers and members – which still include healthcare workers and those 65 and older as the priority groups in Florida – can make an appointment through the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites, which allocation lasts.

Courtesy: Walmart

In addition, Walmart officials said recipients of the first dose will receive a "digital reminder" when it’s time to return for the second dose.

Advertisement

Walmart provided the following information:

What does this mean?

Our pharmacies will be receiving limited allocation from the federal government, but not until next week at the earliest. Once a store or club receives allocation, our online scheduler will be available to make appointments at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

Eligibility will be determined by the states for who can receive the vaccine, and we will follow their guidance.

How many doses will Walmart receive?

Walmart is receiving allocation from the federal government, but supply is still limited. We will schedule appointments based on how many doses we receive. Appointments will increase once additional doses become available.

In which 22 states will Walmart be a federal pharmacy partner?

Once we receive allocation from the federal government, we will be administering the vaccine in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Louisiana and Wyoming. We also have agreements in place with local governments and are administering vaccines in partnership with state, territory and district jurisdictions. We are currently vaccinating in Arkansas, Chicago, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wyoming and Virginia.

Ongoing updates on Walmart's vaccination efforts can be found on their website. For more information on the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, visit the CDC's website.