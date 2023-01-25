Florida wildlife officials asking for public's input on helping pelicans avoid fishing lines at Skyway Pier

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials will once again get input from the public on possible changes at the Skyway Fishing Pier – one of the most popular fishing spots in the Bay Area.

It's one of the longest piers in the state and has been dubbed, "pelican death row," after a 2022 study showed that line entanglements and fishhooks are the leading cause of death among brown pelicans at this location.

Friends of the Pelicans is a non-profit made up of volunteers who dedicate their time to saving and helping seabirds. They say, with red tide wiping out a lot of the fish in recent years, brown pelicans flock to this pier in search of food.

They perch up, looking out for bait fish, and fly towards it to grab it - often at very high speeds. If a fishing line is in their path, they usually get tangled in them.

PREVIOUS: Fishing line, hooks leading cause of brown pelican deaths, officials say

When that happens some end up cutting the line. But those pelicans can get caught in mangroves and starve to death.

For years, Friends of the Pelicans has pushed for the end of the South Skyway Pier to close to fishing from September to February, which is prime nesting season for brown pelicans. The pier is especially problematic because of its proximity to nesting areas.

"From just a little bit north of the Bait Shop to the end would mitigate the numbers of deaths and entanglements that are happening to our first-year brown pelicans," said Kim Begay of Friends of the Pelicans. "If we don't have some kind of a closure or sustainable compromise to this situation, we are literally going to wipe out, I would say, at least a third to a half of the first-year brown pelicans in this area, and that really isn't acceptable."

A seasonal closing hasn't made it on the last few workshop meeting agendas, but FWC is open to discussing:

Prohibiting gear with more than one hook, such as Sabiki rigs

Prohibiting multiple hooks, such as treble hooks

Limiting fishermen to three sets of hook and line gear per person

Fishermen have called these an overreach. Some believe the hook restrictions are too limiting, and that education is key.

This workshop begins at 5:30 p.m. Those wishing to give input should click here to join the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park virtual event.





