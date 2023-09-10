Florida wildlife officials soak stuck baby bear's leg in dish soap in attempt to free poor guy from tree crook
Florida wildlife officials armed with dish soap made several attempts to free a baby bear whose leg was stuck in the crook of a tree.
A Florida Fish and Wildlife officer saw the baby bear whose leg was stuck in a tree and called a bear biologist to help the poor guy.
According to a Facebook post, both spent two hours trying to pry the tree limbs apart, all while trying to avoid the bear's sharp claws and teeth – even soaking the bear's leg in dish soap at some point – but nothing was working.
Officials said as a last resort, they found a local resident who was able to lend them a chainsaw.
The officer was able to cut one of the tree limbs entrapping the cub who was able to then reunite with its mother.