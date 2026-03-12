Bill to potentially block Manatee cruise port approved

The Brief Florida lawmakers passed an environmental bill that adds new dredging protections in aquatic preserves, including the Terra Ceia Bay Aquatic Preserve in Manatee County. Supporters say the restrictions could effectively block plans for a controversial cruise terminal proposed near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The bill includes exceptions for public navigation, public health needs, and environmental restoration projects, which critics say weakens existing law.



A new coastal resiliency bill passed by Florida lawmakers could stand in the way of a proposed cruise terminal in Manatee County.

What we know:

The legislation adds new protections for coastal waters, including the Biscayne Bay Aquatic Preserve in Miami and the Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve in Manatee County.

The bill restricts large scale dredging projects in those environmentally sensitive areas. Lawmakers backing the measure say the protections are designed to preserve fragile ecosystems and could prevent major construction projects from permanently altering those waters.

Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve surrounds private property that has been floated as the site of a potential cruise terminal.

The backstory:

Plans for the project were unveiled by SSA Marine and Tampa-based Slip-Knott LLC.

Developers have proposed building a multi-docking cruise terminal just south of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The site was pitched as a way to accommodate larger cruise ships that cannot pass beneath the bridge to reach ports in Tampa Bay.

The proposal quickly sparked backlash from environmental advocates and nearby residents concerned about dredging and increased ship traffic in protected waters.

What they're saying:

Supporters of the bill say its restrictions would make it extremely difficult to build a cruise terminal in Manatee.

"It just simply doesn’t allow dredging or filling in the Terra Ceia Bay Aquatic Preserve, which would more or less eliminate the opportunity for anybody to put something of that scale in that area," said Jim Boyd, a Republican state senator from Manatee County.

But, the bill would not stop all dredging projects in the preserve.

The other side:

Lawmakers included exceptions, allowing dredging for public navigation projects, public health needs, or environmental restoration efforts.

Some critics worry those exceptions could weaken the protections and allow certain projects to move forward under special circumstances. Others say the provisions would actually allow for increased development in an area that’s currently protected.

What's next:

The bill is now headed to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis.

Even if it becomes law, some environmental groups say they expect the developers behind the cruise port proposal to continue pushing for the project, setting the stage for what could become a lengthy fight over the future of the site.