TPA spring break travel: 3.1M passengers expected as unpaid TSA officers reach ‘breaking point’

The Brief Tampa International officials expect 3.1 million passengers over the next six weeks, averaging roughly 80,000 travelers per day. Nationwide, more than 300 TSA workers have resigned since the shutdown began, and callouts have more than doubled. Local groups like Feeding Tampa Bay are providing food assistance to unpaid airport families.



Tampa International Airport is bracing for a massive influx of travelers for spring break.

Chief Operating Officer John Tiliacos estimates that between now and the end of April, the airport will see a staggering 3.1 million passengers.

What we know:

The surge comes at a busy time for the people responsible for keeping those lines moving.

Approximately 60,000 TSA workers nationwide woke up Friday to no paycheck.

The Labor Union representing TSA officers at Tampa International Airport reports that the instability is reaching a breaking point.

Since October 1, 2025, officers have spent nearly half of their working days (75 out of 163) under shutdown conditions.

Big picture view:

The combination of resignations, increased callouts, and more passengers has already led to chaotic scenes and massive delays at major hubs like Austin, Atlanta, and Houston.

READ: Tampa International Airport prepares for spring break rush with new tech and travel upgrades

Travelers, while frustrated by the lines, expressed concern for the officers' well-being and the secondary effects on public safety.

"Now more than ever, we need as much heightened security as possible," said Ryan Greenspan, a traveler from San Diego. "So not paying the guys that are checking the bags, it is more stressful on a lot of the travelers."

What they're saying:

The Labor Union that represents TSA officers at Tampa International Airport sent us a statement that reads in part:

"The prolonged instability is creating serious financial pressure for many families."

Dig deeper:

As the political stalemate in Washington enters its 5th week, the Bay Area community is attempting to fill the gap.

Feeding Tampa Bay and other local organizations have stepped up to provide groceries and resources to TSA families who are working without pay to keep the airport operational.

READ: New era for TPA: Final renderings unveiled for first new terminal in 20 years

"It's really unfortunate because it does affect them and their families," Greenspan explained. "I believe that other parts of the government are still being paid."