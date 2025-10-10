Florida woman accused of killing husband with billy club told son ‘dad was dead’: SLCSO

The Brief A Florida woman is accused of killing her husband with a billy club. Deputies said she was in the process of trying to wash blood-soaked clothing and towels when they arrived at the scene. According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect spoke with her son and said ‘dad was dead’ and admitted to taking his life.



A Florida woman who investigators said was found trying to start a washing machine full of blood-soaked clothes is accused of killing her husband with a billy club.

The backstory:

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home on Birch Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to investigate a report of a possible deceased person.

When they arrived, deputies said they found William Tietgens, 64, of Fort Pierce, dead inside the home.

Detectives said they also found Bonnie Tietgens, 60, also of Fort Pierce, in the garage, standing near a washing machine with a blood-soaked blanket on the ground beside her.

They added that she was in the process of trying to turn on the washing machine, which was loaded with blood-soaked clothing and towels.

Dig deeper:

Detectives said that when Bonnie Tietgens adult son returned a phone call from his mother around 9 p.m. she told him that "dad was dead" and admitted to striking him with a billy club.

Her son contacted his sister and the siblings went to the home when they were unable to get a hold of their father.

Upon entering the home sometime after 10 p.m., deputies said they discovered the victim lying on the ground with severe trauma to the head and immediately contacted 911.

Bonnie Tietgens mugshot courtesy of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Whan deputies arrived, they began life-saving measures but William Tietgens was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bonnie Tietgens was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim during this tragic time," said Sheriff Richard Del Toro. "We are committed to ensuring justice is served and will continue to support the victim’s loved ones through this investigation."

What's next:

The case remains under investigation.