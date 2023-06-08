Expand / Collapse search

Florida woman accused of fatally shooting neighbor through door to appear before judge Thursday

By FOX 35 News Staff
Woman accused of shooting, killing neighbor to appear before judge

OCALA, Fla. - A Florida woman who deputies said shot and killed her neighbor following a dispute regarding her children is expected to appear virtually before a judge Thursday morning.

Susan Lorincz, 58, was arrested Tuesday night on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and assault, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The woman Lorincz is accused of shooting and killing was identified by authorities as Ajike "AJ" Owens. She was a mother of four.

Susan Lorincz (Photo via Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said Owens knocked on the front door of Lorincz's home to confront her about allegedly throwing a rollerblade at one of her children when Lorincz reportedly shot Owens through the closed door. 

Owens' son was standing next to her when the shooting happened, deputies said.

Owens died after being shot once in the chest, authorities said.

Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens [Credit: Family handout]

Lorincz had been allegedly angry about Owens' children playing in a field near her home. She reportedly started yelling at them, which another neighbor overheard.

Woman accused of killing Florida mother said racial slurs to children playing, neighbor says

A neighbor spoke at a press conference on behalf of Ajike "AJ" Owens alleging that the woman who shot Owens, Susan Lorincz, would yell racial slurs at the children playing.

Lorincz originally claimed the Stand Your Ground law, which justifies the use of force to defend oneself, alleging that Owens tried to break down her door. Investigators said between witness statements and surveillance video, that wasn't true.

Family of woman shot, killed speak out

The mother of the woman shot and killed in Ocala, Florida in front of her children speaks out after deputies took four days to arrest the suspect, who is the woman's neighbor.

Lorincz's first court appearance is expected to begin at 9 a.m. FOX 35 will stream it live when it begins. 