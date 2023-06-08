Florida woman accused of fatally shooting neighbor through door to appear before judge Thursday

A Florida woman who deputies said shot and killed her neighbor following a dispute regarding her children is expected to appear virtually before a judge Thursday morning.

Susan Lorincz, 58, was arrested Tuesday night on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and assault, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The woman Lorincz is accused of shooting and killing was identified by authorities as Ajike "AJ" Owens. She was a mother of four.

Susan Lorincz (Photo via Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said Owens knocked on the front door of Lorincz's home to confront her about allegedly throwing a rollerblade at one of her children when Lorincz reportedly shot Owens through the closed door.

Owens' son was standing next to her when the shooting happened, deputies said.

Owens died after being shot once in the chest, authorities said.

Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens [Credit: Family handout]

Lorincz had been allegedly angry about Owens' children playing in a field near her home. She reportedly started yelling at them, which another neighbor overheard.

Lorincz originally claimed the Stand Your Ground law, which justifies the use of force to defend oneself, alleging that Owens tried to break down her door. Investigators said between witness statements and surveillance video, that wasn't true.

Lorincz's first court appearance is expected to begin at 9 a.m. FOX 35 will stream it live when it begins.