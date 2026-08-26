Florida woman accused of paying for food delivery with fake $50 bills: SLCSO
LAKEWOOD PARK, Fla. - A 19-year-old Florida woman was arrested after investigators said she used two counterfeit $50 bills to pay for a food delivery from an Italian restaurant, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
Florida counterfeit arrest
The backstory:
The incident happened on Aug. 22 when a delivery driver was given the counterfeit bills as payment for an $83.90 order, SLCSO said. Deputies responded to the reported theft.
According to the sheriff's office, the delivery driver accepted two $50 bills as payment for the order. The bills were later determined to be counterfeit.
St. Lucie County theft investigation
Dig deeper:
During the investigation, deputies received information from dispatch that the suspected thief was staying at a home in the 6800 block of Miramar Avenue, north of the Fort Pierce area.
Investigators went to the home and located the suspect, Adrianna Sheppard, identifying her as the person accused of providing the counterfeit bills to the delivery driver.
Sheppard was arrested and faces the following charges:
- Fraud — uttering a false bank bill, note, check or draft
- Possession of a counterfeit bank bill, check or draft
- Larceny — other theft
Counterfeit money warning
What they're saying:
SLCSO encourages businesses and individuals who receive suspicious currency to take appropriate precautions. Anyone who suspects they have received counterfeit money is asked to report it to law enforcement.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.