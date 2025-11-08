Florida woman arrested for abandoning 'severely neglected' Great Dane on Jacksonville road

The Brief A Florida woman was arrested after abandoning a Great Dane on the side of a Jacksonville Road earlier this week. Dawn Lipford, 42, is now behind bars on a felony animal cruelty charge. Deputies said someone found the dog severely neglected on Sunday, Nov. 2.



A Florida woman was arrested after abandoning a Great Dane on the side of a Jacksonville Road earlier this week, according to deputies.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Dawn Lipford, 42, is now behind bars on a felony animal cruelty charge.

Pictured: Dawn Lipford. Courtesy: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies said someone found the dog severely neglected on Sunday, Nov. 2. Animal Care and Protective Services tried to save the dog's life. However, the dog named "Miracle" died, according to JSO officials.

Detectives said they worked with ACPS to identify the person responsible for abandoning the Great Dane. First Coast Crime Stoppers even offered an $8,000 reward for information that led to an arrest in the case, thanks to a generous donation.

Pictured: Great Dane found severely neglected. Courtesy: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Numerous tips were received, and detectives said they were able to identify Lipford as the suspect. She was arrested Friday evening.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say what road in Jacksonville the dog was found on.