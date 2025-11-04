Florida woman locked 2 dogs in backyard cages to die while she went on trip to Miami: LCSO

The Brief A Florida woman is accused of leaving two dogs for dead in a backyard while she went on a Miami trip. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, in March 2025, deputies went to a home on Ninth Ave in Pine Manor in Fort Myers to investigate reports of two dead, decaying dogs, located in crates. Rollins was charged with two counts of abandonment of animals and two counts of aggravated animal cruelty.



The backstory:

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, in March 2025, deputies went to a home on Ninth Ave in Pine Manor in Fort Myers to investigate reports of two dead, decaying dogs, located in crates.

Detectives said they found the crates contained empty food and water bowls.

The dogs, Meme, a 1-year-old French Bulldog, and Bubbles, a 6-year-old Pit Bull mix, were dead, according to LCSO. A necropsy revealed that both animals died from heat stress.

Investigators said Jamesha Rollins had left the dogs behind while traveling to Miami, failing to provide care or arrange for their welfare.

Rollins was charged with two counts of abandonment of animals and two counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

What they're saying:

"Jamesha's actions made these dogs suffer slowly and painfully while locked in cages, until their last breath," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno explained. "This is cruelty - plain and simple. No living being should be treated like this. My dedicated 3rd Precinct detectives and the Animal Cruelty Task Force worked with our incredible State Attorney's Office to bring justice for these helpless dogs, and to ensure Jamesha will answer for her crimes."