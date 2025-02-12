Florida woman with outstanding warrant taunts deputies on social media to arrest her

The Brief A Florida woman appears to be wanted in more ways than one by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. Kwanteria Alizeyah Richardson a.k.a ‘Panky’ appears to be taunting the sheriff’s office on Facebook after it posted her photo on social media. The sheriff's office replied with an equally sassy post.



A Florida woman who goes by the nickname ‘Panky’ is engaged in a social media war of words with a Florida sheriff’s office after it posted her photo on Facebook asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact an investigator because she has an outstanding warrant.

What we know:

On Tuesday, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Kwanteria Alizeyah Richardson, a.k.a ‘Panky’ on its Facebook page.

The post explained that she has an outstanding warrant since December 2024 for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Courtesy: Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

It encouraged anyone who knows where she is to contact an investigator or Crime Stoppers.

Dig deeper:

Richardson replied to the post stating, "Shidddd, I aint hard to find. Do ya job!"

The sheriff’s office fired back days before Valentine’s, telling Richardson that it is used to those who play hard to get.

The reply encouraged her to slide into the sheriff’s office’s DMs and promised to pick her up in a custom green and white whip.

Courtesy: Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office added that it has jewelry that would fit her wrists perfectly and the best bed and breakfast in town has been reserved just for her.

The post was sprinkled with heart and kissy-face emojis.

What we don't know:

As of Wednesday afternoon, Richardson had not publicly responded to the sheriff’s tongue-in-cheek reply, so it is unclear if she will be their Valentine this year.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Richardson's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator L. Mata at 352-538-7295 or call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.

The Source: This story was written with information posted on the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

