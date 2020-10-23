Florida woman wins $2 million on scratch-off from Publix

article

A 26-year-old Sarasota woman is now a millionaire after buying a winning scratch-off ticket from Publix.

Janell Morales Monroy, claimed the first $2 million top prize from the new 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000.

Monroy bought the ticket from the Publix at 4240 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton. The retailer will receive $4,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 game launched in September and features more than $294 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $2 million!

