Florida's DeSantis dubs Biden admin the 'Brandon administration'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the Biden administration the "Brandon administration," playing into the popular meme that has liberals in a tizzy.

Cheers and chants of "Let's go, Brandon" erupted after DeSantis made the joke while speaking at an election integrity press conference in Palm Beach Wednesday morning.

DeSantis touched on issues facing conservatives, such as Big Tech, the Republican gains in Virginia on Tuesday, and corporations' "woke agenda."

"If you look at all the things that are going on, you see Big Tech, you see the corporate media — although they weren’t too happy with Virginia last night," DeSantis said. "If you look at that. If you look at what’s going on with some of the big corporations with their woke agenda."

"When you look at the Biden — when you look at the Brandon administration," DeSantis said before being drowned out by cheers and applause.

The meme of "Let’s go, Brandon" took the country by storm after an NBC reporter mistakenly used the phrase to describe a NASCAR crowd that was chanting "F--- Joe Biden."

Since then, the phrase has become a popular way of playfully expressing displeasure with the Biden administration.

The skyrocketing popularity of "Let’s go, Brandon" has spawned T-shirts, coffee mugs and a chart-topping rap song.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on DeSantis’ joke.

