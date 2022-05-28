Florida’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Saturday

Hurricane season is less than a week away and many are taking advantage of Florida’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday which runs May 28-June 10.

State lawmakers passed the largest tax relief package in Florida’s history, which extended the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday from 10 days to 14 days.

New this year, household pet supplies like pet food, leashes, collars, beds, and portable kennels are eligible as tax-free supplies thanks to a Girl Scout troop in Palm Harbor who urged lawmakers to include pet supplies.

Here’s a breakdown of everything you can buy, without paying sales tax for the next two weeks:

$2 or less:

Cans or pouches of wet pet food

$15 or less:

Manual can openers

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

Cat litter pans

Pet waste disposal bags

Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less:

Reusable ice

Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

Pet pads

$30 or less:

Bags of dry pet food weighing 15 or fewer pounds

$40 or less:

Portable self-powered light sources

Pet beds

$50 or less:

Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, in sizes AA, AAA, C, 6-volt, 9-volt

$60 or less:

Nonelectric food storage coolers

Portable power banks

$70 or less:

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Portable pet kennels

$100 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

LINK: For more information, visit https://floridarevenue.com/DisasterPrep.