Florida’s ‘pillowcase rapist’ convicted in another 1980s attack

A man suspected of being the "pillowcase rapist" in a string of South Florida rapes back in the 1980s was convicted Monday in another one of the attacks.

Miami-Dade County jurors found Robert Koehler, 66, guilty of sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary after deliberating for less than two hours.

The backstory:

Monday’s conviction involves a woman who was 22 years old in 1984 when someone broke into her southwest Miami-Dade County home and raped her. Koehler was sentenced to 17 years in prison nearly three years ago for a similar attack on a 25-year-old woman in 1983.

Crime scene photos from cases involving the "Pillowcase Rapist." (Courtesy: Broward Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say the "pillowcase rapist" terrified his victims by breaking into their homes at night. The attacker used a pillowcase, towel or shirt to cover his face — or the face of his victims — before assaulting them, tying them up and stealing items from their homes.

PREVIOUS: Florida police arrest accused 'Pillowcase Rapist,' possibly tied to 45 rapes dating back to 1980s

Prosecutors have said they’ve connected Koehler’s DNA to at least 25 attacks, but there could be more than 40 victims.

Dig deeper:

The assaults attracted extensive media attention in South Florida and prompted the creation of a task force to investigate the sex crimes. Authorities said the trail eventually turned cold until 2020, when a DNA hit for one of Koehler's relatives led police to the man.

Koehler, a registered sex offender from Palm Bay, Florida, was arrested in Brevard County.

Pictured: Robert Koehler (Miami-Dade Corrections Department)

What they're saying:

Some victims who spoke to cold case investigators in Broward County said he followed them and knew their names before he attacked.

"He went through my wallet. He knew where I lived. He knew my name. I didn't know him," a victim named Catherine said in a video posted by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

"He didn't kill me, but he did kill me," another victim said in the video.

What's next:

Koehler will be sentenced on November 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.