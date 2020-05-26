Floridians could get 13 more weeks of unemployment under new federal program

article

Floridians out of work during the coronavirus pandemic are allotted 12 weeks of state unemployment benefits, but many people might still be jobless after that time as the economy works to recover.

That’s where the new Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program can provide some much needed financial relief.

PEUC provides up to 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits to individuals who previously collected state or federal unemployment compensation (UC) but exhausted those benefits.

MORE NEWS: IRS to issue coronavirus stimulus payments on prepaid debit card

You are eligible for the new program if:

You are unemployed for weeks within the time frame of March 29 through December 26, 2020.

You exhausted your regular state or federal benefits after July 6, 2019;

You are not currently eligible for state or federal unemployment benefits

You are able and available to work.

"If you qualify for PEUC and previously filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), you must exhaust all PEUC benefits before continuing to accept additional PUA benefits. It is fraudulent to accept payment on two different programs for the same claim week," the website notes.

Advertisement

RELATED: Orange County to give $1,000 to individuals, $10,000 to small businesses

For more information and to apply, click HERE.

(MOBILE USERS WATCH FOX 35 HERE)