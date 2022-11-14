Flu comes early: November cases up 359% over last year at Johns Hopkins All Children's in St. Pete

article

Florida and the rest of the southeast are leading the U.S. in flu transmission, as the season appears to be arriving early this year.

Last year, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg saw 27 cases of flu in the month of November.

This year, with the month not even half over, doctors there have seen 124. In October, they saw 61.

Florida Department of Health flu activity as of Nov. 14

Dr. Juan Dumois, of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, says it comes down to a concept we became familiar with during the COVID-19 pandemic: social distancing.

"It has to do with the way people are mixing, and interacting and spreading virus," said Dumois.

A map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Florida in red and the southeast in purple, designating high and very high transmission.

CDC flu hospitalization chart as of Nov. 14 2022

A map from the state health department shows the number of cases is increasing in every county.

"Right now, flu is more dangerous than RSV, which we have heard a lot about in the news," said Dumois. "It has the potential to be worse than COVID, at least the way COVID is seen right now."

Doctors say they do not know how bad the flu season will get, they know flu season ramped up early.

One thing they do know: getting vaccinated protects against severe illness and death from the flu.

Hospitals say only those who require oxygen or are otherwise severely ill are being admitted.

This week, three children have died of the flu nationwide; 9% of all deaths recorded in the U.S. in the last week are due to flu, pneumonia and COVID-19.

To track the status of the flu in the U.S., visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm.