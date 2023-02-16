Fluffy cows are a centerpiece of Plant City's agritourism

Farming is a way of life around Plant City. Fields of strawberries, produce, sunflowers and citrus stretch as far as they eye can see.

For those who live the farm life, it's a serious business, but that doesn't mean it can't be fun – and educational for the city folk. Agritourism draws folks from around the state and the country to pick berries, photograph flowers, and in the case of Cow Creek Farm visitors – snuggle cattle.

Along the eastern side of the Lower Hillsborough Wildlife Preserve, Scottish highland cattle roam the pastures off Five Acre Road. Cow Creek is a full-time farming operation, but when neighbors kept stopping by to greet the fluffy livestock, ranchers realized they should open the farm to visitors.

Cow Creek Farm

Cow Creek Farm's tour guide, Nate Turner, said the public response has been overwhelming.

"I love these animals they're amazing creatures that are very intelligent and getting to teach people about these animals has a special place in my heart because you get to learn about what you really wouldn't expect," Turner explained.

Scottish highland cows are furrier than typical barnyard cattle. They have fluffy faces and some grow expansive horns. Many are a rich brown color, but Scottish highland cows may also be black and white, or a rich blonde.

The cows are friendly and will typically wander toward a human, hoping for a tasty treat of grain or fruit.

Cow Creek Farm

Turner said agriculture tourism quickly became an important part of Cow Creek Farm.

Interest in farming as a way of life is dwindling, but popularity in Scottish highland cattle is booming. Drawing guests to see the cows increases awareness for the need behind farming.

Cow Creek Farm

"It's really important for us to get people out here to meet the animals hopefully inspire future generations of future farmers, because this lifestyle is starting to disappear," Turner said.

Cow Creek Farm tour information is available on Instagram and Facebook.