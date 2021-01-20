Focus on posture to relieve stress while working from home

It’s the new norm for many of us is working from home and spending hours in front of a screen.

While it’s the safer alternative in a pandemic, doctors say remote working can take a toll and lead to pain if your workspace isn’t set up properly and bad postural habits develop.

Dr. Theodore Berlingeri, a chiropractor with Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic in St. Pete provided some practical tips for keeping your posture and your body from taking on the stresses of the every day.

Dr. Berlingeri says first remember to sit up straight. Keeping your feet flat on the floor will help.

Also, keep your shoulders down; don't let them scrunch up around your neck. When you keep your shoulders down, your neck should naturally elongate up toward the ceiling.

Dr. Theodore Berlingeri, a chiropractor with Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic in St. Pete gives tips on work-from-home wellness

Advertisement

Sitting in an ergonomic chair with lumbar support is ideal, Berlingeri explained.

And, important for mental and physical health, people should try to take breaks every hour, which would include standing, walking, and some light stretching, when possible.

Some yoga-style exercises can also be beneficial to relieve pain in the shoulders, neck and lower back.