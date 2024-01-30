Food truck bringing pizza cones to Tampa Bay area

Pamz Pizza Conez is a Tampa Bay area food truck that was started by owner Pam Kelley.

Kelley said she got into the food truck business because she wanted to be mobile and loves Italian food – and pizza.

The food truck features handheld pizza cones, which is much like getting a slice of pizza that is easier to hold.

You can also find on their menu wings, tenders, fried ravioli, salads and more.

For more information Pamz Pizza Conez, visit their Facebook page. If you’re looking to book multiple trucks for an event, you can contact Tampa Bay Food Trucks at www.tampabayfoodtruckrally.com.