Chill Bros Ice Cream opens new location at Armature Works

The sweetest new business in Armature Works is not new to the Tampa Bay area.

Chill Bros Ice Cream opened their 5th location in the gathering spot bringing their hometown recipes and homemade goodness to the trendy hangout.

It was a natural fit described owner and founder Maxmillian Chillura.

"Ice cream is local, it's a gathering place. Everyone, all ages can come together enjoy time with their families with their friends," explained Chillura.

Bringing his Tampa born and bred business to the entertainment venue was a perfect fit.

"Everything we do kind of takes a little bit of a spin on Tampa, whether it's incorporating different cultural desserts into our flavor selections, using local food artisans to make like the coffee that goes into our ice cream, the honey that goes into some of our ice cream flavors," he shared. "We try to always give that head nod to our hometown."

Those coffee flavors come from Buddy Brew Coffee, which also shares space in Armature Works. The honey comes from Polk County, and the strawberries used are from Plant City.

Add to this the fact that Chillura has a chef in the kitchen so that every waffle and every cookie is made fresh, the customer can't help but feel the love that goes into each confection creation.

"Our approach to artisan ice cream," he explained. "We make a very traditional ice cream, it starts with very traditional ingredients. It's all made from scratch in our kitchen to have the flavors feel and taste like home."

The goal at each Chill Bros location is to make locals feel at home and for visitors to taste and see those flavors that make Tampa so unique.

"It's a very casual neighborhood experience," Chillura said. "Our spaces are curated for people to kind of come together. Ice cream is so universal, just enjoy the ice cream and the people you're with."

Chill Bros Ice Cream can be found at Armature Works. The original location is in Ybor City at 1910 East 7th Avenue.

To learn more about them and see their menu and seasonal flavors, click here.