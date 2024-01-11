Food truck serves American BBQ with a twist in Tampa Bay Area

Breaking Bread BBQ stopped by FOX 13 to show off their food truck which offers a unique spin on American BBQ.

David and Renai Herd own Breaking Bread BBQ and got into the food truck business because they had been in the restaurant business but wanted to try a smaller operation where they could offer their own personal BBQ recipes.

For more information, you can check them out on Facebook.

If you’re looking to book multiple trucks for an event, contact Tampa Bay Food Trucks at www.tampabayfoodtruckrally.com.