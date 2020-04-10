For the first time in 20 years, St. Pete's ArtWalk is going virtual

Artists and art patrons have to get creative during the pandemic.

St. Petersburg has a thriving arts community between glass, clay, craft art, painting and metal. That community ha grown larger over the years, thanks in part to the monthly ArtWalk organized by the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance.

It's been a happening on the second Saturday of each month for the past 20 years. Their first-ever virtual Artwalk will happen Saturday, April 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. They can be live on Facebook during that time.

You can find St. Petersburg Arts Alliance on Facebook or you can also head over to their website.

