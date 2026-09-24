Former bus driver, attendant face felony charges for spraying non-verbal student with chemical cleaner

The Brief A former school bus driver and attendant in Lake Alfred face felony charges after allegedly spraying a disabled teenager with chemical cleaner. Security video captured the staff repeatedly spraying the non-verbal 15-year-old in the face to teach him a lesson, according to deputies. Both men remain in custody without bond until a court hearing on Monday following their termination from the school district.



A former school bus driver and an attendant face felony aggravated child abuse charges after authorities say they repeatedly sprayed a non-verbal 15-year-old student with industrial disinfectant cleaner on a bus in Lake Alfred.

Lake Alfred bus abuse investigation

What we know:

Polk County deputies charged 59-year-old bus driver Jeffrey Larson and 32-year-old bus attendant William Roberts with felony aggravated child abuse.

The principal at Karen M. Siegel Academy reviewed bus security camera footage following an increase in behavioral referrals and discovered the incidents, which occurred in late August and earlier this month.

Video showed Larson and Roberts spraying the 15-year-old boy—who has the mental capacity of a toddler—directly in his face, torso and back with a spray bottle filled with industrial disinfectant cleaner.

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Cameras also recorded verbal threats on the bus, including statements like, "I'll put a gag in your mouth if you don't knock it off" and "You're gonna regret this."

During an interview with deputies, Roberts admitted to spraying the boy's face up to five times and acknowledged the actions were wrong because the student could not speak or advocate for himself.

Unanswered questions in student spraying

What we don't know:

Authorities have not stated whether the 15-year-old student suffered long-term physical injuries from the chemical spray.

It is also unconfirmed exactly how many total times the chemical spray was used prior to the principal reviewing the security footage.

District response and court hearings

What they're saying:

Polk County Public Schools released a statement addressing the arrests of the bus staff.

"PCPS does not tolerate this kind of behavior from our employees, and these two individuals will no longer have any involvement with our district. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement," the district wrote in part."

Court appearance and legal custody

What's next:

Both Larson and Roberts appeared in court for their first appearances, where a judge found probable cause for the felony charges.

The two men are being held on a no-bond status until a bond hearing scheduled for Monday.