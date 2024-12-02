Former DEA intelligence analyst praises Chronister’s nomination to head agency, warns of possible weakness

President-elect Trump on Saturday nominated Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister as administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Brian Boyd, a former DEA intelligence analyst who helped launch the agency's first joint intelligence operations center, applauds Trump's pick, but notes the role may be challenging.

"I think he knows this guy," Brian Boyd stated. "He knows and trusts him. He’s got a pretty good reputation among the sheriff’s associations."

"For over 32 years, Sheriff Chad Chronister has served the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and received countless commendations and awards for keeping his community SAFE," Trump wrote in his announcement moments before he nominated Kash Patel to replace Christopher Wray as FBI director.

Trump said Chronister would work with Pam Bondi, his nominee for attorney general after Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew as nominee, to "secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other Illegal Drugs, across the Southern Border, and SAVE LIVES."

Boyd added, "He’s one of the Florida Attorney General’s counsels on human trafficking. A lot of people don’t know this but the only agency that has any capability to go after human trafficking overseas is the DEA."

Boyd said if appointed, Chronister would oversee a range of personnel.

File: Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister discusses rescue efforts following a hurricane.

"They have to have chemists, they have to have pilots, they have to have agents, and they have to have intelligence people," he said.

Boyd said Chronister's credentials are fit for the role on a domestic scale.

"He’s got the right degree for it," Boyd stated. "He’s worked a long time as the sheriff. He’s worked on the drug issues, and he’s got a large county to manage."

But Boyd said Chronister may lack international intelligence experience.

"The international thing has to do with national security," Boyd explained. "He’s going to have to have some exotic clearances. The administrator has to manage agents to do worldwide narcotics and dangerous drug trafficking. It also has to manage all of the pharmaceuticals to make sure people are in compliance with prescriptions."

Chronister called his nomination the "honor of a lifetime" in a statement posted to social media.

"I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation," he added.

Chronister was appointed by then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott to head the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in 2017, and has been re-elected twice.

