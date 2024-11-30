President-elect Trump nominates Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister as DEA Administrator

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he plans to nominate Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister to be the next Administrator for the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

The post reads, "For over 32 years, Sheriff Chad Chronister has served the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and received countless commendations and awards for keeping his community SAFE."

The Truth Social post continues, "As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other illegal Drugs across the Southern Border and SAVE LIVES."

According to the HCSO website, Sheriff Chronister became the top law enforcement officer in Hillsborough County in 2017 when he was appointed by then Governor Rick Scott and has been twice re-elected by the citizens of Hillsborough County.

Chronister issued the following statement to FOX 13 Saturday night:

"It is the honor of a lifetime to be nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation."

