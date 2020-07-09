Former 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead after day on California lake: reports

article

Former “Glee” actress Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after her 4-year-old son was found alone on a boat on a lake north of Los Angeles Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Rivera rented the boat at Lake Piru in Ventura County at around 1 p.m. Her son was found safe by another boater three hours later, according to KCAL-TV in Los Angeles.

Authorities said they were trying to reunite the boy with family, the station reported.

The search was suspended for the night late Wednesday after air and dive teams looked for the 33-year-old actress for hours.

“There’s a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size, at times with visibility,” Ventura County Sheriff's Office Capt. Eric Buschow told reporters. “I don’t have details yet as to the depth of the area where the boat was found or what conditions they’re encountering out there.”

Rivera and her son went swimming during their excursion – he was wearing a life jacket but she wasn’t – and he got back into the boat but she didn’t, the sheriff’s department said, according to KNBC.

FIND HER trended on Twitter Wednesday night after the sheriff's department said the search had been called off until first light Thursday morning.

Some critics said the department should have searched later into the night but the department had likely factored in the safety of rescue teams as overnight water rescues can be hazardous.

Rivera is best known for playing Santana Lopez on "Glee" and most recently has played Collette Jones in the series "Step Up: High Water."

