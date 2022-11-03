Former Haines City math teacher accused of sexually battering a student, police say

article

A former Haines City High School teacher has been arrested after police say he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 17-year-old female student at the school.

Police say the girl’s father called 911 on October 11 after she came home from school, and told him that she was upset about rumors of an incident circulating through the school about a relationship between her and a teacher.

The girl told Haines City detectives that the teacher, 25-year-old Jeremiah Stringer, met her in his classroom on October 7, which was an early dismal day when fewer students were on campus. She said the teacher kissed her, grabbed her and she performed oral sex on him. She claimed Stringer tried to have sexual intercourse with her but was unsuccessful.

During an interview with detectives, Stringer said he did exchange social media messages with the girl and that they could be perceived as "flirty." However, Stringer denied having sex with the student.

Upon learning that the victim’s clothing likely contained DNA evidence, they sent the clothes to FDLE, who confirmed on November 2 that the DNA on the victim’s clothing matched Stringer’s.

Stringer was arrested at his Winter Haven home on November 2.

After Stringer was arrested, the Polk County School District sent a message to parents with students at Haines City High School alerting them to the incident and also encouraging parents and students to come forward if they have any additional information. The statement also added that the teacher has been terminated and is no longer working in the school system.

Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck stated, "If the public has any additional information about this or any other incidents, we encourage them to contact us right away."

Stringer is charged with custodial sexual battery on a victim older than 12 but younger than 18-year-of-age, which is a first-degree felony.