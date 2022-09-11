Carrollwood Day School teacher accused of having sexual relations with a student

article

An English teacher at Carrollwood Day School is facing sexual misconduct charges after deputies say she engaged in sexual relations with a student in September.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Jamie Melton, 42, was arrested on Sunday for sexual battery. Her arrest comes one day after probable cause was developed and a warrant was issued.

"This woman was a trusted member of this community who was responsible for the education and well-being of students, instead she violated that trust," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "As a parent, I am disgusted and hope she faces the full consequences of her actions."

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident but asks that anyone with additional information call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813)247-8200.