Former Hardee County deputy accused of making fraudulent credit card purchases at Florida casino: HCSO
OKEECHOBEEE, Fla. - A former Hardee County Sheriff's Office corporal was arrested after investigators say he used another person's credit card to make hundreds of dollars in fraudulent purchases at the Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino.
Hardee County deputy arrest
The backstory:
According to HCSO, the investigation began on June 19, when a victim contacted the sheriff’s office to report the unlawful use of a credit card.
Investigators reviewed bank records and found multiple transactions totaling $833.88 that the victim said were unauthorized.
According to the sheriff's office, the purchases included transactions at local businesses as well as the Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino near Okeechobee.
Credit card fraud investigation
What we know:
According to the Hardee County Sheriff's Office, John Layport was arrested on Tuesday after detectives executed an arrest warrant.
Layport faces the following charges:
- One count of first-degree misdemeanor theft of a credit card
- One count of first-degree misdemeanor theft
- Four counts of third-degree felony fraud
HCSO said Layport was booked into the Hardee County Jail and is being held on a $22,000 bond.
What's next:
The Hardee County Sheriff's Office said detectives are working with the Seminole Police Department as part of the investigation into the casino transactions.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hardee County Sheriff's Office.