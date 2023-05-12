Former MasterChef contestant offers up Tank Burger recipe for National Hamburger Month

It's National Hamburger Month, and to celebrate, a familiar face – for MasterChef fans – is serving a delicious recipe at FOX 13.

You may remember Jeff Philbin, who also lives in Tampa. His recipe, called the Tank Burger, includes a burger sauce and caramelized beer onions.

Those who love a good burger can find the recipe below:

Ingredients

Burger Patty

1-pound ground chuck

Salt and black pepper to taste

Caramelized beer onions

1 tablespoon butter

1 sweet onion sliced

¼ cup beer

2 teaspoons brown sugar

Burger sauce

¼ cup mayo

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Horseradish

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

For burger assembly

2 slices sharp smoked Cheddar cheese

2 pretzel buns toasted

Instructions

Caramelized beer onions

Place butter in a large skillet set over medium heat and add sliced onions. Slowly cook the onions until caramelized, approximately 30 minutes. Stir as needed to prevent burning. The onions are done when they are dark brown and sticky. Add the beer and brown sugar to the skillet with onions and deglaze the burnt on fond by scraping the bottom of the pan as you stir the liquid into the onions. Continue to cook until the liquid evaporates and the beer soaks into the onions for approximately 2-4 minutes. Place caramelized onions into a small bowl and set aside.

Pub burger

Divide the raw ground chuck into two half pound chunks and press flat to form a patty slightly wider than the width of your bun. Press a small indentation into the center of your patty to help it cook evenly and prevent puffing. Dust the patties with salt and black pepper to taste. Place the raw patties into a large skillet set over medium heat and cook for 2-4 minutes per side, or until the burger is done to your liking. Flip once after the bottom is nicely seared and do not press the patty as it cooks. Top the patties with a slice of cheese after flipping and allow the cheese to melt, and the burger patty finishes cooking.

Burger sauce

Mix together all of the ingredients for your special sauce in a small bowl and set aside.

Burger assembly

Place the cooked burger patty on the bottom toasted bun and top with a generous amount of caramelized onions. Smear the burger sauce on the inside of the top bun and place it on top of the burger. Serve immediately.

You can find other recipes by Chef Jeff here: chefjeffphilbin.com.