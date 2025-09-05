Former police officer arrested for traveling to meet child for sex: PPPD

The Brief Pinellas Park police say 73-year-old Gary Mygdal had inappropriate conversations with someone he thought was an 11-year-old girl. Officers arrested him after they say he traveled to a home to meet her for sex. Mygdal was an officer with the Pinellas Park Police Department from 1974-84.



A 73-year-old man who spent 10 years as a Pinellas Park police officer faces serious charges after investigators say he tried to meet an 11-year-old girl for sex.

The backstory:

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, Gary Mygdal took part in sexually explicit conversations with someone he thought was an 11-year-old girl.

He agreed to meet the child at what he believed was her home on Thursday, Sept. 4, according to police, and was arrested in the 13200 block of 49th St. N.

Mugshot of Gary Mygdal. Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Department.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Mygdal was an officer with the Pinellas Park Police Department from 1974-84 and was serving on two City of Pinellas Park boards at the time of his arrest.

Mydgal has been suspended from those boards, with police saying the City Council could remove him permanently at its next meeting.

What they're saying:

Police Chief Adam Geissenberger released the following statement: "This case underscores our commitment to protecting children from predators. The facts are disturbing, and I want the community to know our officers and detectives will continue to pursue anyone who tries to exploit minors. No one is above the law, and we will hold offenders accountable regardless of their past positions or affiliations."

What's next:

Mygdal is in the Pinellas County jail on a charge of traveling to meet a minor, which is a second-degree felony.