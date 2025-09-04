Lake Wales officer and K9 dragged by driver during traffic stop, bodycam released

The Brief A Lake Wales officer and his K9 partner were dragged by a car during a traffic stop on Sunday. Marlon Arrindell was arrested for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, injuring a police canine and driving with a suspended license. The officer and his K9 partner walked away with bruises and are recovering at home.



An officer with the Lake Wales Police Department and his K9 partner are recovering at home after being dragged and hit during a traffic stop on Sunday.

What we know:

The department released the body camera video and surveillance video from a nearby gas station showing the moment the two were dragged.

Police told FOX 13 that Marlon Arrindell, 36, was pulled over for going 30 mph over the speed limit. When they pulled him over, they said they realized he was driving without a license.

When the officer tried to arrest him, they said Arrindell resisted and fought with the officer.

Courtesy: Lake Wales Police Department

The officer radioed to fellow officers that ‘he’s going to run.'

Body camera video shows the officer and his K9 ‘Bolo’ get entangled with the car, then dragged to the ground and hit by the car.

What they're saying:

Afterward, a fellow officer on the scene came up to the injured officer.

He asked, "you alright? Where do you hurt?"

The responding officer then said, "Yeah, everywhere."

The Arrest:

A short time later, officers found Arrindell on East Bay Boulevard. They say he tried to run and scaled a barbed wire fence. He fell, causing a severe leg injury. He received medical treatment and then went to jail.

Courtesy: Lake Wales Police Department

Arrindell faces several charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, injuring a police canine and driving while license suspended.

The Recovery:

Courtesy: Lake Wales Police Department

Amazingly, both of them were okay and walked away with bruises and scratches, even drove themselves to get checked out. They are at home recovering.