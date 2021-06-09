Former President Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly coming to Orlando's Amway Center

article

Former President Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly will visit Orlando's Amway Center later this year as part of their ‘History Tour.'

The Amway Center announced on Wednesday that ‘The History Tour,' featuring former President Donald Trump and radio and television personality Bill O'Reilly, is coming to Orlando on December 12th.

It is said to be one of several stops the two will make across the United States. There will be another stop in Sunrise, Florida, and then two stops in Texas: Houston and Dallas specifically. Together, they will discuss Trump's presidency.

"These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention. I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our Country great again, we will soon no longer have a Country! I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the #1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our Country, and how to solve them. Additionally, it will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!" President Trump said on Bill O'Reilly's website.

O'Reilly added that "my job as a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way. These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring."

Tickets are $100 and go on sale June 21st. In addition, there will be a limited amount of VIP and premium seats available.